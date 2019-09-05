Dialogue on Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy

LAHORE: Weighing in Pakistan’s deep-rooted relationship with America and China spanning over decades, present government must never tilt to anyone preferring one to other.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, these views were expressed by Muhammad Mehdi, foreign affairs expert, during a special dialogue under the auspices of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Intellectual Forum at Maulana Zafar Ali Khan centre.

Participants of the dialogue included Prof Dr Amjad Magsi, Rauf Tahir, Dr Shafiq Jalahndri, Tassar Mustafa and PU Kashmir Department Prof Dr Sardar Asghar. The participants agreed that national interest demands for striking a congenial balance.

Trump administration should be conveyed that Pakistan is still strong US’s ally while Beijing should be enlightened that if there is an impression that CPEC is slowing down, government will turn the tide taking CPEC to next level showing fullest commitment and determination.

Mehdi, who recently visited America on interacting with top officials of Republicans, Democrats, influential think-tanks besides visiting China and meeting its academician and intellectuals, said “Pakistan future lies in harmonising Pakistan-centric relationship with US and China.”

“Regarding Kashmir, US’ circles are mild concerned and mild clam. They are only alarmed over possible chances of Pak-India war and for them most anxious point is that India may impose a war. Afghanistan crisis and US’ strategies to wriggle out of situation along with matters of CPEC are the other issues on which US officials are hyper active to make things happen,” he explained.

At the end, Dr Prof Amjad Magsi rejected the US formula of keeping AJK into Pakistan preview and Indian-administered Kashmir into Indian preview, saying millions of Kashmiris had the absolute right to decide the fate and future of Kashmir. He emphasised the need for bridging up gaps and mistrusts, if any are there between China and Pakistan to further cozy up Sino-Pak ties in future.

Computer lab: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated state-of-the-art computer laboratory at Institute of Quality and Technology Management here Wednesday. IQTM Director Dr Usman Awan, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Briefing the vice-chancellor, Dr Usman Awan said that 45 newly-installed 8th generation systems would cater to the needs of the students and they would be able to use industrial engineering software. He said that the new computer lab would help students learn designing, manufacturing and other related software in excellent way. He said that provision of such state-of-the-art facility to the students would enhance their creative and technical skills. He said that the institute had also developed new website to facilitate faculty members and students. Dr Niaz Ahmed appreciated Dr Usman Awan for his efforts to uplift the institute and visited its various sections.

Encroachments removed: Following the directions of Lahore division commissioner, the assistant commissioner concerned conducted an anti-encroachment operation and cleared the area in front of bays at General Bus Stand at Badami Bagh to establish ticket booths there.

The AC visited the site where computerised ticket booths were being established. According to the AC, e-ticking system and advanced booking would be started soon first time in the history of Badami Bagh Lorry Adda. He said all such arrangements were being made through the contribution of private sector. Beautification, cleanliness and white wash of the bays of buses were also being ensured there.

Mobile Police: Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz issued 32 character and 16 verification certificates during the month of August. The Khidmat Markaz also registered 31 lost reports, registered 18 persons under Tenancy Act, issued 593 learning driving licence and renewed 65 licences besides 304 licences from other districts during the month of August.

Farewell: Officers of Security Division bade farewell to the recently retired DSP Sheikh Fiaz Ahmad at DIG Security Office Lahore on Wednesday. All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by the DSP Security Division Fiaz Ahmad.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region, Zone-A, arrested a patwari in a case registered against him. FIR 17/15 was registered against the patwari, Maqbool, in ACE Lahore police station.

Meanwhile, the ACE has intensified the crackdown on the proclaimed offenders. PHP helps commuters Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) rendered 538 helps to the road commuters during the last week. PHP teams also removed 701 encroachments and reunited 16 lost children with their families.