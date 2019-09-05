TAAP clarification

KARACHI: Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) hereby would like to state that it is the only National Association that representing a majority of the Pakistan Travel Trade community. Any other individual using the name of Association is misusing our discretion.

We hereby would like to mention that Mr Ayub Nasim is not representing in any Executive capacity in the Association in any manner.We would also like to state that we support foreign carriers in Pakistan and appreciate their presence to boost business for the country.We are not party to any boycott as mentioned by Mr Ayub Nasim to Etihad Airways or any other Airline.***