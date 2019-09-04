close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Hurriyat delegation meets JI chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A Hurriyat delegation led by Abdul Hameed Lone held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Tuesday and apprised him about the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The delegation said that thousands of political activists, students and common Kashmiris were thrown into jails and members of their families have no access to them even after a month. "There was a complete communication bar in entire region with threats of severe food and medicine shortages," a statement from JI, while quoting the Hurriyat leaders, said.

They said the crises could cost thousands of lives in the held region. They regretted the world was acting as a silent spectator over Indian brutalities and worst human rights violations in the IHK.

The JI chief told the delegation that entire Pakistani nation was standing with the people of Kashmir on this crucial juncture. He said the JI had demanded of the government to abolish Simla Agreement and remove fence at LoC.

The JI, he informed them, also suggested the people of Held Kashmir should be given representation in AJK’s legislative assembly.

