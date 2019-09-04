close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

CDA meeting held to review capital’s master plan

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Islamabad : The 13th meeting of the Federal Commission constituted to revise master plan of Islamabad was held at Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters here on Tuesday.

The meeting of the Commission was convened by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed. The meeting was attended by Kurram Farid Bargatt, vice chairman, PCATP, Suleman Mansoor, architect, Naveed Aslam, architect, Ali Asgher, Nayab Hassan Gardezi renowned lawyer, Member Planning of the Authority, Director Master Planning, Director Building Control, Director Regional Planning and other concerned officers.

The commission during the meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the different recommendations regarding revision of master plan. The next meeting of the Federal Commission will held on Friday.

