close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Hot, humid weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at Karachi (Kemari 32, Landhi 24, Faisal Base 14, Jinnah Terminal 12, Saddar, MOS 11, University Road, Surjani 07, Masroor Base 04, Nazimabad 02), Mithi 30, Kaloi 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Thatta, Badin 11, Dadu 10, Padidan 07, Islam Kot 02, Diplo 01, MB Din 16, Lasbella 10 and Sibbi 01.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore