Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at Karachi (Kemari 32, Landhi 24, Faisal Base 14, Jinnah Terminal 12, Saddar, MOS 11, University Road, Surjani 07, Masroor Base 04, Nazimabad 02), Mithi 30, Kaloi 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Thatta, Badin 11, Dadu 10, Padidan 07, Islam Kot 02, Diplo 01, MB Din 16, Lasbella 10 and Sibbi 01.