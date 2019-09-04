close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 4, 2019

Kashmir memorial

Newspost

 
September 4, 2019

Demonstrations send a powerful message no doubt – albeit only on a temporary basis. What we require is a solution that is literally carved in stone. My suggestion is that a memorial for Kashmir should be set up in the heart of Islamabad – similar to the Holocaust victims museum. The walls should be lined with photographs of all the victims of brutality in Kashmir. The entrance to the memorial should host a huge digital counter that shows the number of Kashmiris killed until now.

Such a memorial would serve as a strong foundation to register our protest. This would allow our country’s representatives to include a visit to the memorial in the itinerary during world leaders’ stay in Pakistan. The Pakistan government is requested to look into this possible platform for registering our protest in a unified manner.

Arsalan Ahmad

Karachi

