Kashmir memorial

Demonstrations send a powerful message no doubt – albeit only on a temporary basis. What we require is a solution that is literally carved in stone. My suggestion is that a memorial for Kashmir should be set up in the heart of Islamabad – similar to the Holocaust victims museum. The walls should be lined with photographs of all the victims of brutality in Kashmir. The entrance to the memorial should host a huge digital counter that shows the number of Kashmiris killed until now.

Such a memorial would serve as a strong foundation to register our protest. This would allow our country’s representatives to include a visit to the memorial in the itinerary during world leaders’ stay in Pakistan. The Pakistan government is requested to look into this possible platform for registering our protest in a unified manner.

Arsalan Ahmad

Karachi