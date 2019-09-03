close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Tree plantation inaugurated

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

LAHORE :In connection with the 'Let us make Lahore Green' campaign of Lahore Development Authority, a paint company has adopted the central park of LDA Avenue 1 housing scheme for its permanent upkeep and maintenance as corporate social responsibility of the organisation.

Spreading over 100-kanal land, the park is situated between F and H blocks of LDA Avenue 1. Besides planting 1,000 trees, the paint company will also carry out day-to-day look after of this park and will develop it as per international standards. Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran, the paint company president Syed Samad Zaheer and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam inaugurated the plantation campaign at the central park on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore