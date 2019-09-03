Tree plantation inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :In connection with the 'Let us make Lahore Green' campaign of Lahore Development Authority, a paint company has adopted the central park of LDA Avenue 1 housing scheme for its permanent upkeep and maintenance as corporate social responsibility of the organisation.
Spreading over 100-kanal land, the park is situated between F and H blocks of LDA Avenue 1. Besides planting 1,000 trees, the paint company will also carry out day-to-day look after of this park and will develop it as per international standards. Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran, the paint company president Syed Samad Zaheer and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam inaugurated the plantation campaign at the central park on Monday.
LAHORE :In connection with the 'Let us make Lahore Green' campaign of Lahore Development Authority, a paint company has adopted the central park of LDA Avenue 1 housing scheme for its permanent upkeep and maintenance as corporate social responsibility of the organisation.
Spreading over 100-kanal land, the park is situated between F and H blocks of LDA Avenue 1. Besides planting 1,000 trees, the paint company will also carry out day-to-day look after of this park and will develop it as per international standards. Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran, the paint company president Syed Samad Zaheer and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam inaugurated the plantation campaign at the central park on Monday.