Tree plantation inaugurated

LAHORE :In connection with the 'Let us make Lahore Green' campaign of Lahore Development Authority, a paint company has adopted the central park of LDA Avenue 1 housing scheme for its permanent upkeep and maintenance as corporate social responsibility of the organisation.

Spreading over 100-kanal land, the park is situated between F and H blocks of LDA Avenue 1. Besides planting 1,000 trees, the paint company will also carry out day-to-day look after of this park and will develop it as per international standards. Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran, the paint company president Syed Samad Zaheer and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam inaugurated the plantation campaign at the central park on Monday.