Sri Lanka bans protests against Shiite pilgrims

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court Sunday banned two ultra-nationalist Buddhist organisations from demonstrating against a major Shiite holy day, the first on the island since the deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said Colombo Magistrate´s court issued restraining orders against the two groups led by Buddhist monks who planned to disrupt a gathering in Colombo of Dawoodi Bohra, a Shiite sect. An estimated 25,000 adherents from around the world have been meeting in Colombo since Saturday for a 10-day religious event culminating with Ashura. It is one of the holiest days in Shiite Islam and commemorates the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed´s grandson. Gunasekera said police had information that two nationalist groups were planning to disrupt the event in the capital, where police and troops have stepped up security. It was not immediately clear what the groups were planning, but nationalist groups have usually taken a hardline stand against religious minorities in the Buddhist majority nation of 21 million people.