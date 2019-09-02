Body of abducted man recovered, killer held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday recovered the dead body of a kidnapped man besides arresting the accused involved in the crime.
DSP Imran Abbas told media that Abdul Ghafoor was abducted by some unknown persons on August 6. E told that the case was transferred to the CIA after registering of an FIR.
He said that the CIA police traced out accused Muhammad Asghar, a relative of the deceased, besides recovering the dead body of Abdul Ghafoor buried in a house.
