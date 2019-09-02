Hizbullah destroys Israeli mly vehicle

BEIRUT: Hizbullah on Sunday claimed it destroyed a military vehicle in northern Israel and killed and wounded those inside, a week after accusing Israel of launching a drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

The Iran-backed Hizbullah has vowed that Israel “must pay a price” for the August 25 drone attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

On Sunday, Hizbullah fighters “destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks (in northern Israel), killing and wounding those inside,” the group said in a statement.

The unit responsible for the attack was named after two Hizbullah fighters who the group said were killed in an Israeli strike on Syria on August 24, the statement added.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli fire in the area near the south Lebanon town of Maroun al-Ras, across Israel’s border and the Avivim community.