Mayank steadies India after early blows

KINGSTON: Debutant Rahkeem Cornwall held onto a catch, took his maiden Test wicket and then gave Virat Kohli some nervous moments in the first session of the second Test, as India made 72 runs for the loss of two wickets before lunch. Mayank Agarwal displayed the temperament needed to make amends after falling cheaply in Antigua, stroking 41 runs. At the break, he had Kohli for company, unbeaten on 5, in a session that would make the hosts West Indies happier than the visitors.

On a pitch that had an even tinge of green, covered with live grass, Holder had opted to bowl looking to make early inroads into the Indian middle order like they had at Antigua. But the openers began briskly, KL Rahul in particular, as he struck a drive square in the first over. When Shannon Gabriel bowled full, however, Agarwal nearly lost his wicket. Looking to drive, he edged one through the slips but looked surer two balls later driving through the covers for four.

Sensing that a change was needed to stop India’s run-rate of 5.33 after six overs, the captain Jason Holder introduced himself and struck near instantly. Getting a length ball to straighten and forcing Rahul to rock back, Holder’s delivery found the shoulder of his bat, straight to Cornwall’s hands, out for 13.

Cornwall was handed the ball soon after with No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara still searching for his first run, and found purchase off the deck straight away. The batsmen, however, were getting comfortable off Cornwall, with Pujara and Agarwal finding the gaps, but when the former looked to cut Cornwall off a wide ball, the extra bounce forced him to miscue the shot, falling for only six. Soon after, Cornwall had an lbw appeal for Kohli reviewed, but the ball was missing leg stump despite hitting Kohli outside off.

The session’s template seemed quite like the one India had to deal with during the first session of the first Test - where India lost three wickets before lunch - except this time Kohli remained unbeaten. He reined his shot-making after walking in to join Agarwal, happy to bunt both good and bad balls without much risk. The one time he looked to take Roston Chase on before lunch, his bat’s face closed too early, nearly gave a leading edge to point. After that, Kohli went into his tested method of wearing the bowlers down, defending and leaving balls right until lunch. Apart from Cornwall, Holder had announced a second debutant, wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, in for the injured Shai Hope. India announced an unchanged XI.

Brief Scores: India 72/2 (Mayank Agarwal 41*, Jason Holder1 for 7, Rahkeem Cornwall 1-20) vs West Indies.