Consider proposals for Polythene Bags Act: LHC

The Lahore High Court has directed a provincial government’s committee to consider objections and suggestions of all stakeholders before finalising the draft of Punjab Regulation of the Polythene Bags Act 2019, which is going to regulate the manufacturing, sale and use of plastic bags.

The secretary implementation & coordination will hold a consultative workshop on the draft of the Act by notifying all members of the committee, working groups, the stakeholders and all the association related to the plastic bags, including Polythene Bags Manufacturing Association to receive their input, says an order passed by Justice Jawad Hassan on petitions against the government for not entertaining objections/suggestions of the association and other stakeholders. A government law officer told the court that following proceedings pending before a full bench on same issue, a committee had been formed headed by additional chief secretary with specific Terms of References (ToRs) for taking input.