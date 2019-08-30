close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Consider proposals for Polythene Bags Act: LHC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

The Lahore High Court has directed a provincial government’s committee to consider objections and suggestions of all stakeholders before finalising the draft of Punjab Regulation of the Polythene Bags Act 2019, which is going to regulate the manufacturing, sale and use of plastic bags.

The secretary implementation & coordination will hold a consultative workshop on the draft of the Act by notifying all members of the committee, working groups, the stakeholders and all the association related to the plastic bags, including Polythene Bags Manufacturing Association to receive their input, says an order passed by Justice Jawad Hassan on petitions against the government for not entertaining objections/suggestions of the association and other stakeholders. A government law officer told the court that following proceedings pending before a full bench on same issue, a committee had been formed headed by additional chief secretary with specific Terms of References (ToRs) for taking input.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore