Tax experts slam irksome return forms

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have pointed out irritants in the draft income tax return forms issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the tax year 2019.

Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) in its letter to FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday, said the draft forms issued last week was unable to check and difficult to find out problems.

The FBR on August 23, 2019 issued the draft income tax return forms for individuals and Association of Persons (AOPs) and asked the stakeholders to provide their inputs within seven days for its finalisation.

The tax practitioners were unable to check the forms, as those are in consonance with the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 as applicable for the tax year 2019, it said.

“As such, unless these forms are provided in offline / demo mode along with the formulas or at least in excel format, the members of the bar are not in a position to provide any feedback / comments,” the tax bar said.