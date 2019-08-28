Sex scandal case

Accused’s bail application rejected

By Khalid Iqbal

RAWALPINDI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ashfaq on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Kiran Jahangir wife of Qasim Jahangir allegedly involved in raping university and college girls and recording their crimes in camera and sharing the objectionable videos online to a sex racket abroad in order to make money.

The court has rejected the bail application of accused on the basis of non-bail able offense which the couple committed. The young couple has already confessed their crime, the court remarked.

The city police arrested a married couple on the suspicion of kidnapping, raping and filming college and university girls and recording their crimes in camera and sharing the objectionable videos online to a sex racket abroad in order to make money.

On August 3, 2019, a victim student of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) complained city police officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Faisal Rana that she was kidnapped from outside Gordon College where she had gone to attend a workshop by a woman who pretended to be a fellow student.

According to the FIR, the woman had said that her 'brother' was coming to pick her up and offered the victim a lift. After a few minutes, a man arrived in a grey car and the woman pushed the victim inside the vehicle and put a knife to her throat to silence her.

The complainant also said that her kidnappers took her to a house in Rawalpindi's Gulistan Colony where the man raped her while the woman took pictures and recorded videos. Young couple threatened the victim of dire consequences if she decided to approach authorities. According to the FIR, the man dropped her at Tipu Road at late night.

The student who was raped by a young couple has already recorded her statement under Section 164 CrPc in the court of Duty Judge, Rawalpindi Asif Iqbal. The victim girl recorded her statement in the presence of the couple involved in trapping minor and young girls from different localities into sex scandals.

Qasim Jahangir is the main accused and his wife Kiran Qasim a co-accused.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said that the two accused had also admitted to have kidnapped, raped and filmed about 45 other women. They had also admitted to have sold the videos and photos to an international porn website. He added that the police had recovered multiple photos and videos of other victims as well.

The man had further revealed to police that he had kidnapped several girls of ages 8-12 with the help of his wife and subjected them to the same treatment. He admitted that they had sold the children's videos to an international website.

Police also recovered the car and phone used to film the victims along with other evidence from the house which was sent to Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory.