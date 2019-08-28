NTU, AIIA sign agreement

FAISALABAD: National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad and Asian Institute of Industrial Air (AIIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly connect industry with education and training, a statement said on Tuesday.

The event was organised by Rastgar Group, a leading engineering sector organisation of Pakistan. A number of executives from the industrial and the educational sector, including All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan and University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, attended the event.

The MoU was signed by NTU Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanveer Hussain and AIIA CEO Dr Arshad Ali. Apart from signing the MoU, the purpose of the event was to deliberate upon the measures that could be taken to help the textile industry of the country with the right human and technological resources.

AIIA is the only institute in Pakistan offering an advanced level of certified training courses on industrial air engineering, automation and production engineering.