Youth dies of overuse of ice drug

A young man died of taking over dose of ice drug. Hamza of Johar Town died in hospital. According to his family members, Hamza went with his friends Usama, Jahanzeb and Ahmed to a party where he took excessive dose of ice drug and became unconscious. He was shifted to hospital where he died. His family demanded strict action against ice drug sellers and demanded police register an FIR against his friends.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General Police captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers. Awaiting for posting DSP Saleem Akbar has been posted as SDPO Sohawa against vacant post, DSP Organized Crime Attock Fayz ul Haq Naeem has been posted as SDPO Saddar Attock against vacant post, SDPO Multan Cant Malik Tariq Mehboob has been posted as ADIG in Rawalpindi region against vacant post, awaiting for posting Imran Mushtaq Malik has been posted as SDPO Multan Cant and awaiting for posting Muhammad Riaz Anwar has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP, Special Branch, Punjab Lahore for further postings.