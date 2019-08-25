5 booked for manhandling cop

OKARA: Police booked five people on charges of beating a police constable on Saturday. A local court ordered police to produce a 9-month old child after taking the baby from Muhammad Yasin of village Amar Singh. When police reached the village, Yasin and his accomplices attacked the police party and injured constable Sajid Ali and also tore his uniform. The cop was removed to hospital. Hujra Shah Moqeem police registered a case against the accused and his accomplices.

Labourer dies in mill: A worker of a rice mill died working at a rice mill on Saturday. Lal of Bahawalpur was working at a local rice mill when an iron rod fell on him. As a result, he sustained head injuries and died on the way to hospital.

BLIND MURDER CASE TRACED: Police traced a blind murder case of village Rajowal after two years. Police using scientific methods, traced and arrested the wife of a murdered man and her paramour. The woman and her paramour killed the man and threw his body in the Balluki-Head Sulemanki link canal.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Al-Waheed Farm on Depalpur-Pakpattan Highway on Saturday. The bus hit the motorcyclist, leaving him dead on the spot and injuring a child. The child was rushed to the THQ Hospital.