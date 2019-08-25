close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
0ur Correspondent
August 25, 2019

CM opens Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Sahiwal division

Top Story

August 25, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Pakpattan, Okara and Sahiwal. The chief minister also inaugurated seven mega projects of Rs80 crore, including Police Complaint Cell, computerised driving licensing lab and Pukar, 15 control room for Sahiwal division.

