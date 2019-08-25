CM opens Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Sahiwal division

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Pakpattan, Okara and Sahiwal. The chief minister also inaugurated seven mega projects of Rs80 crore, including Police Complaint Cell, computerised driving licensing lab and Pukar, 15 control room for Sahiwal division.