Soldier martyred, five hurt in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: One soldier was martyred and five others sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said the soldiers of the Frontier Corps were on a routine patrol when the IED went off in Spinwam area. One soldier identified as Younas Khan was martyred and five others including Naib Subedar Zubair Khan, Naik Rehmat Badshah, Lance Naik Umar Nawaz and sepoys Sahib and Muslim were wounded. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu. However, no group claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.