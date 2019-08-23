Capt Safdar, 10 others booked over scuffle with police

LAHORE: Islampura police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and 10 unidentified persons over scuffle with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court. The complainant stated that as Maryam Nawaz returned from the court and sat in the car, the PML-N activists stopped the vehicle. Capt (retd) Safdar also tried to manhandle the policemen by snatching stick from a policeman. A case has been registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).