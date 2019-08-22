UAE rejects support claims for separatist seizure of Aden

ABU DHABI: The UAE on Wednesday rejected accusations it supported Yemeni separatists in their seizure of interim capital Aden, as the government refused talks with secessionists until they fully withdraw.

"We regret hearing today allegations directed against the UAE regarding developments in Aden, which we categorically reject," the UAE´s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Saud Al-Shamsi, wrote on Twitter.

The UAE, a key partner in the Saudi-led military coalition backing the government against northern-based Huthi rebels, "is exerting all efforts to de-escalate the situation in Yemen", he added. The UAE-trained Security Belt Forces, dominated by pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters, ousted loyalists from the port city earlier this month.