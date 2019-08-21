Punjab to be made IT hub: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday reviewed the performance, progress on different programmes and the road map of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Chairing a meeting, the chief minister said promotion of information and communication technologies in different sectors would bring ease in the lives of the citizens. The province of Punjab will be developed as an IT hub and every possible effort will be made to develop the IT sector on modern lines, he added.

He opined that the adoption of e-governance and e-service delivery was the need of the hour. He directed that every public complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's Complaint Centre (0800-02345) should be timely disposed of.

The meeting decided to construct another IT park adjacent to Arfa Software Technology Park and planned to lay its foundation stone by the end of this year. It was also decided to introduce a computerised application for the promotion of tourism. The application will contain all the necessary information and other details about tourist spots in the province.

Usman Buzdar said 31 services were being provided to the people at 10 Khidmat Centres; and keeping in view their utility, it has been decided to establish new Khidmat Centres in 27 districts.

He expressed satisfaction that the total number of services offered at khidmat centres had now reached to 43. Regional tech incubation centres will be established in nine divisions under Punjab Innovate Programme, he said.

The chief minister maintained the e-payment gateway programme would help the citizens pay their taxes and other dues online. He said the latest IT system had been installed in nine divisions to maintain direct liaison with the people, adding that this facility would help solve public problems. Along with it, a smart monitoring system has also been devised and planning, funding and implementation of development projects would be possible through it. The record of employees of 42 Punjab government departments is being digitised as well.

The chief minister was briefed that 47,000 complaints out of a total of 50,626 complaints lodged through CM Complaint Centre had been addressed. Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun, P&D chairman, PITB chairman, secretaries of higher education and finance departments attended the meeting.

SENIOR CITIZENS: Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government has started a special programme for the elderly citizens and a monthly allowance would be given to citizens of more than 65 years of age in the province.

A ‘Bahimat Buzurg programme’ is being started with an amount of Rs3 billion, he said in his message on the eve of World Senior Citizens Day. He said protection of rights of the elderly people was a collective responsibility of society as they were an asset to society.

Usman Buzdar said, “Looking after the elderly persons is a religious as well as moral obligation of all of us. Senior citizens enjoy special rights in modern societies.” He said that the protection of rights and taking care of the elderly citizens was a part of government priorities. “We should also reiterate the commitment that steps for the protection of rights of the elderly citizens would be continued,” he added. The purpose of celebrating the day is to educate the youths about the problems and needs of elderly persons. “As a nation, we should also acknowledge the services of senior citizens rendered for society and their families, the CM said.

CONDOLENCES: Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Sukheki. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best health facilities to the injured.