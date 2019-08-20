Couple killed over choice marriage

LAHORE:A man gunned down his sister and brother-in-law over love marriage in Ichra Police limits here on Monday.

The victims identified as Kainat, 24, and Asad, 25, of Pir Ghazi Road were shifted to Services Hospital where they died. Police said Kainat’s brother was involved in the murder. The accused is at large. Further investigation is under way.

house fire: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burnt when a fire erupted in a house in Gawalmandi area here on Monday. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

CELLPHONE: Inspector Jamil of traffic police handed over a precious cellphone to its owner within no time. The cellphone was found from Mall Road. The officer traced the owner and returned it to him. CTO has appreciated the honesty of inspector. The citizen also lauded the effort of traffic police.

BOOKED: Baghbanpura police arrested 13 people involved in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony. A case has also been registered against the accused. They have been identified as Ahsan, Bilal, Hamid, Ejaz, Waseem, Babar, Imran, Barkat, Adeel, Asim, Ali Hamza and Raheem.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 870 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.