Olympian Zakir Hussain passes away

KARACHI: Former Pakistan goalkeeper Olympian Zakir Hussain has passed away. President PHF Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Asif Bajwa and the other officials expressed their deepest sympathies on the demise of the legendary Olympian. They prayed for eternal peace for the the departed soul.
