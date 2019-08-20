close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Olympian Zakir Hussain passes away

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

KARACHI: Former Pakistan goalkeeper Olympian Zakir Hussain has passed away. President PHF Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Asif Bajwa and the other officials expressed their deepest sympathies on the demise of the legendary Olympian. They prayed for eternal peace for the the departed soul.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports