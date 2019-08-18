PU awards PhDs

LAHORE : PUNJAB University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five scholars.

Burhan Zamir, son of Zamir Ahmad, has been awarded a PhD degree in physics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Wave Propagation in Layered and Sandwich Structures,’ Saher Shahid, daughter of Muhammad Anwar Sharak Shahid, in biological sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of Carbohydrate Binding Modules on Characteristics of Xylanases from Thermophilic Bacteria,’ Jaweria Shamshad, d/o Shamshad Anwar, in environmental sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Simulation and Modeling of Climate Change Impacts on Water Resources of Pakistan Under Possible Future Socioeconomic Scenarios,’ Sara Siddiqui, d/o Muhammad Pervaiz Siddiqui, in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Biological Screening of Some Aeroallergens in Pakistan’ and Hafsa Shahbaz, d/o Shahbaz Safdar, in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Plant Growth Promoting Potential of Nickel and Chromium Resistant Bacteria.’