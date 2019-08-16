Man kills brother in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A man killed his brother with a knife and injured his mother when she tried to intervene in Basti Makhwarra on Thursday. According to police, Bilal Ghalloo used to quarrel with his brother Akram Ghalloo over petty domestic issues of their wives. On the day of the incident, Bilal exchanged harsh words with Akram and when his brother Aslam intervened, he in a fit of rage stabbed him to death. His mother also sustained injuries when she tried to intervene. Naushera Jadeed police booked Bilal on the complaint of Akram.