Timeline drawn for completion of KP uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting has chalked out the timeline for the execution of a host of development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan co-chaired the meeting in Islamabad, said an official handout. The schemes related to the supply of natural gas, electricity, infrastructure and communication in far-flung areas like Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Dir, Bajaur, Hangu, Khyber, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and districts such as Swabi and Peshawar.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed, KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, KP Minister for Communication and Works MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Secretary Finance KP Shakeel Qadir Khan, heads and senior officers of Pesco, Tesco, SNGPL, NHA and Communication Ministry attended the meeting.

The chief minister briefed the participants about the government priorities by drawing a broad picture of the development initiatives. He stressed practical steps to meet the deadlines and produce tangible results. He, therefore, asked the heads of these organisations to point out any bottleneck so that waste of time is avoided and the schemes completed in time.

The chief minister said the people of the remote areas, particularly those from the merged districts, had suffered a lot and now was time to provide them with all basic amenities. Mahmood Khan said the provision of electricity, gas, communication networks and clean drinking water to the people without any discrimination was among the top priorities. He said the KP government was making every effort to ensure the urgent completion of the schemes being launched for the purpose. Both the provincial and federal authorities took up a number of schemes in the above districts, discussed them one by one and drew clear-cut road maps and realistic timelines for its execution.