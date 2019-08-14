close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Car-rickshaw collision claims life

National

August 15, 2019

LAHORE: A man died and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a rickshaw in Kot Lakhpat Wednesday. On being informed, the Rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced brought dead while the body was shifted to the morgue.

