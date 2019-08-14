Car-rickshaw collision claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man died and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a rickshaw in Kot Lakhpat Wednesday. On being informed, the Rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced brought dead while the body was shifted to the morgue.
