Judges afraid, media curbed, opposition MPs silent in Modi’s India, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran says judges are afraid in India, the media is curbed, and the opposition members are afraid to speak up of an alternative course in Parliament. Quoting Prime Minister Khan, the official twitter account of PTI said the RSS goons were lynching people and threatening judges and intellectuals. This is exactly what the Nazis did; anyone who spoke against their supremacy was a traitor.

Imran related Modi's arrogance with Hitler's and said, "Hitler had arrogance and Modi’s arrogance is no different. But history has shown that Hitler was destroyed, Napoleon was destroyed. War is never the solution; it leads to multiple other conflicts".

In Modi's India, the opposition parties are being cornered and the media, which raises questions about the Indian forces’ atrocities in Kashmir, is being labeled seditious. The opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (the largest opposition party in India), are already pushed to the wall and no one can raise voice against Modi’s fascist regime. Those who challenge Modi have been labeled traitor by the troll armies on the social media being run by the ruling BJP.

The issue of opposition parties being pushed to the wall has already been raised by Imran Khan during his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

In his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Khan said Modi had pushed the opposition parties to the wall upon which Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif sarcastically said, "If Modi has pushed the opposition parties to the wall, Khan is one step ahead of him. Khan has pierced the opposition parties into the wall".

Even the courts in India are not independent, as they are giving judgments under duress. One such prime example of court's verdict as per the wishes of the Indian rulers is the mob lynching of Alwar.

"Last year, an NDTV investigation showed men accused in the mob killing of Alwar dairy farmer Pehlu Khan bragging about the attack. On Wednesday, a court in Rajasthan acquitted six men accused in the incident", reports NDTV on its official website.

Besides the opposition parties and courts, the third institution which has to bear the brunt of Modi's extremism is the media. The Indian media which is not toeing the lines of ruling BJP and Indian Prime Minister Modi has to face the music. Not only the local Indian media, international media organizations like the BBC had to face problems while reporting on Kashmir.

After the recent report of BBC about the fresh wave of protest in Kashmir, Modi government unleashed its troll armies on the British media organization. Owing to this unprecedented pressure on BBC, the organization had to issue a statement about its reporting on Kashmir.

"The BBC stands by its journalism and we strongly refute any claims that we misrepresented any events in Kashmir. We are covering the situation impartially and accurately. Like other broadcasters, we are currently operating under severe restrictions in Kashmir but we will continue to report what is happening", reads the BBC statement.

Local journalists or media organizations, who dared to break the shackles and tried to cover Kashmir issue after the Modi government abolished Article 370 and 35A, are being labeled as traitor and anti-national. Even journalistic platform like the Press Club of India closes its door to journalists who wanted to expose Modi government's atrocities in Kashmir.

Ghulam Jeelani an Indian journalist from India Today, tweeted, "Press Club of India denied us permission to broadcast videos or show power point presentation part of our report on ground situation in #Kashmir after abrogation of #Article370, says @kavita_krishnan who & 3 others, including economist Jean Dreze, were in Kashmir for 5 days".