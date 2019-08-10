Sacrificing life for defence of motherland is highest sacrifice, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the families of Shaheed Lt Col Rashid Kareem Baig, Shaheed Lt Col Waseem Hayat and Shaheed Sep Ghulam Raza at their homes. The COAS said that remembering heroes is a source of motivation both for forces and the nation.



"Sacrificing life for the defence of motherland is highest sacrifice that one can make," General Bajwa said. COAS said that we can never thank enough families of our shuhadas for their great sacrifice. "It’s our duty to stay connected with them and we are lifetime responsible for their well being", the army chief said.

Lt. Rashid Karim Baig was martyred in terrorists attack in North Waziristan while Lt. Col Wasim Hayat who hailed from Army Aviation embraced Shahadat in army’s plane crash. Sep Ghulam Raza was martyred in Indian forces firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).