Rehbar Committee lends support to govt on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties on Friday extended support to the government on Kashmir issue.

The committee decided to arrange All Parties Conference (APC) under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman immediately after Eidul Azha. Akram Khan Durrani, chief of the Rahbar Committee after its meeting here on Friday while talking to media persons along with other leaders, said that they will not let government escape but hold and run it with. He said that opposition may differ on other issues but could not be apart on Kashmir issue.

He said that the establishment played its role in no-confidence motion against Senate chairman to defeat the opposition. He said that date of APC meeting will be announced after consultations with opposition parties.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that prime minister during his US visit had lost Kashmir. He declared that they would not let him back out on the Kashmir issue. Ahsan Iqbal urged the institutions not to be part of the economic failures of the government.

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar said that they have supported the government or Imran Khan but Pakistan. He also alleged that Imran Khan in his recent visit to US compromised on Kashmir issue.