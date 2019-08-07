ICCI suggests small traders to benefit from FBR's tax scheme

Islamabad : The FBR has introduced the draft of fixed tax scheme for small traders for their input/suggestions, which was also available on its website in Urdu and English and those small traders who were currently not in the tax net, should take benefit of this scheme to become taxpayers and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

This was said by Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Liaquat Butt. Tahir Abbasi Group Chairman, Akbar Siddiqui Chughtai Patron-in-Chief and others were in the delegation.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that by availing fixed tax scheme, small traders would not be subjected to audit process and would also get rid of many tax related issues.