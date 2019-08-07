FBR issues notices to garment shops

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to owners of boutiques and garment shops to bring them into the tax net, sources said on Wednesday.

The broadening of tax base unit of the Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Karachi issued notices to around 228 garment shops / boutiques doing business in the area of North Nazimabad, asking them to file their annual returns and wealth statements.

Sources in the unit said the information about the potential taxpayers has been gathered during the field survey conducted recently. The information revealed that garment shops and boutiques are enjoying booming businesses, but a large number of them are not registered or not filing their annual income tax returns.

The sources said more notices would be issued in the next couple of days to owners of boutiques and garment shops to bring them into the tax net. The RTO-II Karachi, an important arm of the FBR, launched a large-scale campaign against non-compliant taxpayers and also identifying potential taxpayers in the city.