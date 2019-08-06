close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 7, 2019

CM for effective strategy to solve drainage issues

National

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed to plan a long-term and effective strategy for resolving the drainage issues, ensuring availability of clean drinking water and beautification of the provincial capital on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting on the drainage system here, the chief minister directed Peshawar commissioner to come up with a comprehensive plan for resolution of the issues in consultation with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar within the next month, adding that due resources would be allocated for implementation of the plan.

The chief minister was informed that labour work on the construction of drains for resolution of water accumulation at the Suray Pul area would be initiated in September this year for which the PC-1 of the project had been finalised.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs71 million as the current drainage system had been incapacitated due to which standing water during rains has become a nuisance for the public.

