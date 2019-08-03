England win Cricket World Cup after super-over drama

This was the most astonishing climax to any cricket match ever witnessed, let alone a World Cup final. There was nothing to separate two teams from each other; the same number of runs in 50 overs and the same number of runs in the super over clash. In the end, the match was decided by the rule book rather than the on-ground performance. For the first time, a team won the cup without actually winning the final.

If anyone else was in place of New Zealand that matter would have been taken to the courts, but New Zealand shrugged it off with a phlegmatic smile and eulogies for England.

Rain Delays and wet outfields

The weather was not in favour of the cricket fanatics. Four very important matches were washed out during the group stage and one semi-final was extended to two days. The points table would have looked very different had these matches been played. Despite the regular delays due to rain, the multi-ethnic crowds came in numbers to support their beloved teams at each venue.

Sarfraz Ahmad caught yawning during the India-Pakistan match

Sarfraz Ahmed yawning during the match was a moment in itself. The unfortunate cricketer was criticised so widely but his beautiful catch in Pakistan’s match against New Zealand made the Pakistanis forget his “heinous crime” and fall in love with the team all over again. Sarfraz remained the choice for the meme makers. Talking to the media the Pakistani skipper criticised his haters and said, “Yawning? Yes, okay, it happened. It’s not like I sinned. A lot of people gained views and made money from it. Someone benefited because of me, it’s a good thing.”

Afghanistan’s resilience against the World Cup favourites India

Who would have thought that the match between Afghanistan and India would gain more traction than a match between Pakistan and India? Nobody would have thought in their wildest dreams that India would be restricted to 224 against Afghanistan, the bottom-ranked team in the tournament. But Afghanistan showed their strength with bowling and fielding.

Although India won the match the worn-torn nation won the hearts. Afghanistan is an apt example of how sports can bring national integration and fix the broken pieces. The team’s inclusion was good not just for the country but also for the sport itself.