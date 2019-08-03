Young Hamna takes two-shot lead in SGA Ladies Amateur Golf

KARACHI: PAF’s young Hamna Amjad is regarded among the brightest prospects for national ladies’ golf in Pakistan. On Saturday here at the Karachi Golf Club, the talented girl showed why.

The 15-year-old carded the best score of the second round in the 2nd Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship – an impressive six-over par 78 – to bring herself within striking distance of winning the prestigious event.

Hamna’s heroics on Saturday catapulted her on the top spot on the leader-board of Category A in the championship. She will have a two-stroke lead against second-placed Aania Farooq when they will return to the course for the final round on Sunday morning.

A four-handicapper, Hamna began the championship with a forgettable round of 86 on the opening day when Aania took a three-shot lead. Hamna’s two-day aggregate is 164. She is followed by Aania (166). Aania had a poor outing on Saturday as she carded a round of 85. Placed on the third spot was Daniah Syed (177) who carded 87 in the second round.

In category B, Ayesha Fauzan, a 21-handicapper from Islamabad’s Margalla Green Golf Club, carded 85 for a net score of 67 to take the lead in the category. Perhaps the fact that Ayesha learnt and played most of her golf at KGC must have helped her in taking a solid lead. She was followed by Lee Sun Sook (87), Abiha Hanin Syed (88) and DSP Shehzadi Gulfam (89).

In Category C, Syed Iman Ali took the lead with a score of 98. She was followed by Shabana Waheed and Shabana Siddiqui.

The three-day championship sponsored by SGA will conclude on Sunday evening. Dr Seema Yazdani, MPA, will be the chief guest at the occasion.