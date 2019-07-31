PQA thrash Wapda as National Hockey quarterfinalists confirmed

KARACHI: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) trounced Wapda (Whites) by 4-1 as Army (Whites) defeated MPCL by 2-0 in an exciting contest in the ongoing 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium.

The pool matches concluded at the closure of the 9th day of the championship as teams for the quarter finals have been confirmed.

In the first match of the day PQA defeated a professional WAPDA(whites) as Harris sent the ball rolling into the net in the 24th minute after some intense defenvise field play and Ali Raza double their lead through a good field goal.

Though Adeel Khan scored in the 42nd minute for Wapda to make it 2-1 but PAQ kept their attacking game as Bilal extended their lead to 3-1 dragging the ball in the net in the 47th minute and Haris scored his second goal in the last minutes whipping Wapda away. But PQA failed to make cut for the next round.

The second match of the day between MPCL and Army (whites) was the lively contest as only two goals were conceded.In an exciting game there was some intense attacking and defensive field play but Muzamil broke the dead lock in the 21st minute via a field goal.

The third quarter was scoreless as both teams showed good defensive skills and in the 52nd minute Ahmed doubled their lead.But MPCL also failed to qualify for the next round.The quarter finals will be played on Thursday. Pak Army will taken on WapdaA (Whites) in the first quarter final while Navy will play NBP in the second. Wapda will take field against PIA.