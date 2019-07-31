13 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including nine drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, fake currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, he said all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. According to details, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Shafique, Khalid Maqsood, ASIs Zakar and Khalid Mehmood and others. This police team arrested three drug pushers Riaz Khan, Mustafa and Asif and recovered 1.41 kg hashish, fake currency worth Rs22,000 and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them in Industrial Area, Koral and Noon Police stations while further investigations in underway.

Meanwhile Secretariat police arrested Imran Matloob, Shafique and Tariq Mehmood and recovered a total of 1.100 kilogram hashish and 20 liter wine from their possession. Kohsar police arrested three drug pushers Sajid Hussain, Nawzish Ali and Mumtaz Patris and recovered a total of 225 gram hashish, 40 gram heroin and six wine bottles from their possession. Tarnol police arrested a drug pusher namely Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 495 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested a lady accused Shazia and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.