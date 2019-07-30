Indian umpire Ravi no longer part of ICC Elite Panel

DUBAI: Indian umpire Sundaram Ravi has been left out of the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires for 2019-20, which now has two new additions in England’s Michael Gough and Joel Wilson from West Indies.

Gough and Wilson, who were previously part of the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires, received a promotion to the Elite Panel by a selection committee consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon.

Two spots became available in the Elite Panel following the retirement of umpire Ian Gould and the removal of Ravi, for which no specific reason was given by the ICC apart from Adrian Griffith, the ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees, stating that an elite official’s job is “extremely challenging” and that each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year.