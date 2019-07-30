close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Extension in CNIC condition demanded

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to relax condition of disclosing CNIC for sale to unregistered persons for at least one year.

Talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said business activities had grinded to a halt due to the condition of disclosing CNIC for sales to unregistered persons. They said that disallowance of input tax relating to supplies made to an unregistered person without disclosing his CNIC was a burden on traders with inherent complications.

