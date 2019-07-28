Surge in vegetable prices continues

LAHORE : Surging trend in the rates of all essential seasonal vegetables continued on third consecutive week despite the rainwater-hit varieties were being sold at A-grade items rate along with the unabated overcharging and price list violations.

On the other hand, all weekly makeshift markets were adversely affected with the early morning heavy rain except the Shadman makeshift market where no accumulated rainwater was seen but the tents were not installed in more than half area of the bazaar. It seems that the government is in slumber and following the path of the predecessor on the issue of overcharging, wrong price fixation, and failed to ensure relief to the public on kitchen items. The public is adversely hit with the ever-increasing food prices and no existence of the government writ is seen.

This week again majority of seasonal vegetables, including brinjal, cauliflower and cabbage, cucumber local and fruits, including peer, grapes, pomegranate, and guava were not sold in makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing issue while in open markets these items were openly sold at higher than the official rates.

Further, likewise previous weeks, potato soft skin was not available in any of shop in the city and makeshift markets too. But the price of this variety was issued in the list to give plea to the sellers to sell stored variety of potato at higher rates of potato soft skin rates.

The price of potato soft skin was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs49 to 50 per kg, stored variety fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, and potato sugar-free at Rs22 to 24 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs50 per kg. This week official price of onion was stable at Rs40 to 42 per kg, mixed sold at Rs42 per kg.

The price of tomato was further enhanced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs54 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of lemon was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs86 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Garlic local was fixed at Rs149 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy at Rs177 to 183 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and garlic Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs205 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg.

Ginger Chinese gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs247 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Brinjal was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, and local at Rs36 to 38 per kg, while farm sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd local was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs59 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 19 kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Zucchini local was fixed at Rs61 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, not sold, and cabbage fixed at Rs47 to 49 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, sold at Rs55 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Ladyfinger was enhanced by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs45 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Green chili price fixed at Rs42 to 80 per kg, sold Rs100 per kg. Capsicum fixed at Rs76 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot was fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs90 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs77 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Price of raw mangoes for pickle fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs78 to 130 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130 per kg. The price of banana A-category was fixed at Rs61 to 63 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs44 to 46 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Papaya was fixed at Rs93 to 98 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs31 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg.

Peach A-category fixed at Rs126 to 134 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs130 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs119 to 126 per kg, sold at up to Rs130 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs71 to 132 per kg, mixed sold up to Rs120 to 130 per kg. Litchi was fixed at Rs221 to 228 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs280 per kg.