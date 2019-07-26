People rejected Opp’s call for black day: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said people rejected the opposition’s call of black day and celebrated “Thanks Giving Day” for getting rid of looters, plunders and dacoits. He said the elements having black past should not hoodwink people by observing black day.

He said mafia and thieves were altogether in the shape of opposition. That is why opposition did not discuss problems being faced by the people of the country and always tried to hide its corruption by creating hue and cry.

The minister said corrupt elements who were hatching conspiracy against the government should first answer about the looted public money. He said, “Pakistan is a great country and PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take it to new heights of greatness”. He said nation has shown confidence on Imran Khan and he would come up to the expectations of the people.

He further said progress and prosperity was the first priority of PTI government. The government is struggling to redress problems being faced by the people. Opposition has no agenda that is why it is only doing propaganda against the government. He said opposition was worried about the achievements of the government and always remain busy in hatching conspiracies against the government.

fisheries: University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore organised stakeholders meeting of Industry Liaison Working Group Fisheries and Aquaculture for the promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Punjab.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting while Director General, Department of Fisheries Punjab, Dr Sikandar Hayat, professionals, fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industries and UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said the government was focusing on fishery sector which was neglected in past. He said private sector collaboration would be necessary and it would play a leading role in development of fishery sector. He said the meeting aimed to provide a platform to the stakeholders where they could discuss various important issues, major constraints, requirements and challenges to cater the growing need of population in the country. He said UVAS would make next fishery conference more result-oriented with applied innovative knowledge for fish farming community, fish feed industry, professionals and also aquaculture sector development in the country.

Dr Sikandar Hayat spoke about the initiatives of three projects of Rs13.7 billion taken by government for the promotion of incubate shrimp farming, cage fish culture and boost trout fish farming to strengthen fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

Anti-dengue activities: Strict surveillance of identified hot spots is needed in the ongoing season so all dengue workers are active in the field under the monitoring of assistant commissioners and health deputy district officers. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed while chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee of Dengue.