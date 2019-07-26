Condolence

LAHORE: Former Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior Friday expressed condolence over the death of international athlete Khawaja Aslam, father of Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who died at the age of 97. In his condolence message, Shahbaz prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He also lauded the contribution rendered by the late Khawaja Aslam in the field of sports.