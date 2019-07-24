Under-trial prisoner dies in jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : An under-trial prisoner of Camp Jail died of cardiac seizure on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Palwash Masih son of Bashir Masih, was involved in a case registered against him under Section 9(c), Control of Narcotic Substances Act. Necessary procedures for judicial inquest and postmortem have been arranged.
