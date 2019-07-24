close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Under-trial prisoner dies in jail

Lahore

LAHORE : An under-trial prisoner of Camp Jail died of cardiac seizure on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Palwash Masih son of Bashir Masih, was involved in a case registered against him under Section 9(c), Control of Narcotic Substances Act. Necessary procedures for judicial inquest and postmortem have been arranged.

