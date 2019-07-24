Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE : The Punjab government Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of the following officers.

Amjad Shoaib Khan (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Board of Revenue vice Naveed Haider Sherazi, already transferred and directed to report the S&GAD. Rizwana Arooj Bhatti has been posted as Deputy Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Umsan Khalid as Deputy Secretary (Gen) Primary & Secondary Healthcare. Additional Deputy Commissioner P&D Warda Mashood has been made OSD after the approval of her ex-Pakistan leave.

Moreover, the provincial government has approved 120 days leave of Adnan Mahmood Awan (awaiting posting) and 17 days ex-Pakistan leave of Additional Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Irfan Nawaz, while Additional Commissioner Rao Atif Riaz has been nominated as Hajj Coordinator and also approved his ex-Pakistan leave.