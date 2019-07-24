Students from 17 countries visit Alhamra

LAHORE : Thirty-two students from 17 countries, including Poland, Egypt, Australia, Turkey, France, Spain and Bangladesh, along with their faculties visited Alhamra Art Centre here on Wednesday.

Alhamra Art Centre Executive Director Ather Ali Khan greeted the delegation. The students were informed about the facilities at Alhamra Art Centre and were given a brief introduction about the culture and traditional aspects of Pakistan.

The students acknowledged the efforts of the art centre and said and the work done at Alhamra was outstanding.

US filmmakers visit IAC: A delegation of US filmmakers visited the Institute for Art and Culture here on Wednesday. The delegates included Maria Raquel Bozzi, senior director of Education and International Initiatives at Film Independent and Academy Award-nominated independent producer Alix Madigan. They were accompanied by Tanveer Hussain, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Consulate. The delegation was received on behalf of IAC by Dean of Arts Professor Zafar Iqbal and head of film and television programme Professor Shahid Nadeem. The guests were briefed about the work of IAC and its School of Digital and Cinematic Arts (SDCA). The faculty of SDCA then had an interaction with the visitors and the Global Media Makers programme. Matters discussed at the meeting included the possibilities of cooperation and collaboration between IAC and the Global Media Makers programme and award of fellowships to mid-career film professionals. At the end, the visitors were presented souvenirs on behalf of Vice Chancellor Professor Sajida Vandal who is presently out of the country.