Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

US film makers visit Institute for Art and Culture

National

July 25, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of US filmmakers visited the Institute for Art and Culture here on Wednesday. The delegates included Maria Raquel Bozzi, senior director of Education and International Initiatives at Film Independent and Academy Award-nominated independent producer Alix Madigan.

They were accompanied by Tanveer Hussain, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Consulate. The delegation was received on behalf of IAC by Dean of Arts Professor Zafar Iqbal and head of film and television programme Professor Shahid Nadeem. The guests were briefed about the work of IAC and its School of Digital and Cinematic Arts (SDCA). The faculty of SDCA then had an interaction with the visitors.

