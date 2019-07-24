Girl injured in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A young girl suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Wednesday. According to police, Tahira, 22, of Makkoana was working in the kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded. She received critical burn injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.
