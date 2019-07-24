close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Girl injured in cylinder blast

National

July 25, 2019

FAISALABAD: A young girl suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Wednesday. According to police, Tahira, 22, of Makkoana was working in the kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded. She received critical burn injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.

