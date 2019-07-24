Infrastructure of illegal housing schemes demolished in Lahore

LAHORE: Under-construction roads, sewerage systems, site offices, container, boundary walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes was demolished by the staff of the Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of LDA on Wednesday. These schemes are situated along College Road, Defence Road and Kamahan Road, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran has directed the development partners for expediting provision of land for LDA City and completing the task within the time period given by the Supreme Court.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on LDA City for allocating plots to 9,000 file holders of the scheme in compliance with the directions by the Supreme Court. He urged the development partners for meeting the monthly target with regard to presentation of land for the scheme to LDA and utilising all available resources for this purpose. “Allocation of plots to the file holders was our top priority as we were accountable to the Supreme Court in this regard,” he observed.

Construction of roads and development of other infrastructure in the scheme was an urgent task which should be carried out on war footings. No delay in provision of land for carving out plots or execution of development works will be tolerated, he added.

The meeting was informed that development charges for the file holders had been halved and collection of these charges would be commenced very soon.