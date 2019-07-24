Senator happy with peaceful polls in tribal districts

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi said on Wednesday that representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would ensure development of the tribal districts.

Talking to reporters here, he lauded the government for holding peaceful elections in the tribal districts. He said though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in government, the party could not win many seats in the election.

“Actually the tickets were not awarded to ideological party workers,” he claimed.

Congratulating the 16 MPAs-elect, he hoped that they would raise the voice on the floor of the provincial assembly for the rights of the people of tribal districts. The senator said the tribal districts had been facing a host of problems and the local people lacked education and health facilities.

He said that about 55 schools were still in dilapidated condition in Bara alone.

“No doubt, the tribal districts suffered a lot during militancy but now we hope these would be developed after getting representation in the provincial assembly.